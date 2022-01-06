Novak Djokovic Takes Legal Action Against Australia Deportation: Officials

Novak Djokovic has launched a court bid against Australia deportation, officials confirmed after his visa was cancelled upon arrival in Melbourne. Djokovic had received medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the Australian Open but he was denied entry into the country saying the vaccine-sceptic Serb failed to meet strict pandemic entry requirements. Australian PM Scott Morrison said that the world No.1 could not provide evidence of double vaccination or a medical exemption when he touched down to defend his Australian Open crown.

“Rules are rules and there are no special cases," Morrison said after Djokovic’s visa was revoked and he was detained at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport overnight.

Court officials said Judge Anthony Kelly would at 4:00pm (10:30am IST) hear Djokovic’s appeal against imminent deportation.

The 34-year-old has refused to reveal his vaccine status publicly, but has previously voiced opposition to being jabbed. He contracted Covid at least once.

Despite Australia’s stringent Covid and vaccine rules, he flew to Melbourne having said on social media that he had an exemption to play in the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

All participants at the first Grand Slam of 2022 must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which is granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts.

Djokovic’s triumphant Instagram post seemed to end months of speculation about whether he would be able to defend his Open title, and have a shot at securing an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam.

But instead of a conquering champion’s return, Djokovic never made it past border control.

Australian border officials questioned the sports star and revoked his visa citing a failure to “provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements".

Djokovic was held at the airport overnight and eventually moved to an undisclosed government facility pending deportation.

News that Djokovic had received an exemption to arrive in Australia without being vaccinated was met by public outcry.

Australians have been unable to travel or welcome family from overseas for much of the last two years.

Stephen Parnis, a former Australian Medical Association vice-president, said the exemption sent an “appalling message" to people trying to stop the spread of Covid-19.

But the Serb’s treatment on arrival prompted fury among his fans and a fiercely worded diplomatic rebuke from Serbia’s president.

“The whole of Serbia is with him and… our authorities are undertaking all measures in order that maltreatment of the world’s best tennis player ends as soon as possible", President Aleksandar Vucic said after speaking with Djokovic over the phone.

“In line with all standards of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth."

Djokovic’s father echoed that nationalistic tone, claiming his son had been “held captive for five hours" at Melbourne airport and should return home to a hero’s welcome.

“This is a fight for a libertarian world, this is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world," he told the Russian state-run Sputnik media outlet in Serbia.

(With AFP inputs)

