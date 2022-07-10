Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Six-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic will set out to go level with Pete Sampras’ tally of seven All England Championship titles as he takes on first-time finalist Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

Djokovic sealed his place in the SW19 final for the eighth time as he overcame Cameron Norrie of Britain in the semi-finals after dropping the first set to see out the game 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

The Serb will be looking to clinch his first grand slam of the year at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

On the other hand, Kyrgios sailed into his first grand slam final meeting after two-time Wimbledon winner Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the semi-final clash against the Australian on account of a 7mm tear in his abdominal region.

Kyrgios and Djokovic have met twice before Sunday’s title encounter, with the Australian coming out on top on both occasions.

AHEAD OF THE WIMBLEDON 2022 MEN’S SINGLES FINAL MATCH BETWEEN NOVAK DJOKOVIC and NICK KYRGIOS, HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

When will the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will take place on July 10, Sunday.

Where will the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be played on the Centre Court at Wimbledon.

What time will the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios begin?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios?

The Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

