Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Indian Wells Tournament

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month’s ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

“We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall," tournament director Tommy Haas said.

Djokovic has not played since his defeat in the final of the US Open earlier this month, where he missed out on his chance to win a record-breaking 21st major title and a calendar year Grand Slam.

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, lifting the title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The tournament in the California desert is taking place from October 4-17 this year after being moved from its traditional slot in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled.

