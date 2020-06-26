Novak Djokovic's Coach Goran Ivanisevic Tests Positive for Coronavirus after Adria Tour

Tennis great Goran Ivanisevic says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former Wimbledon champion coaches top-ranked Novak Djokovic and was at the recent Adria Tour exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia.

Novak Djokovic and three other players have also tested positive for the virus after playing in the events. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki are the others.

Ivanisevic won the Wimbledon title in 2001. He says he twice tested negative for the virus over the past 10 days but has now tested positive.

















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Goran Ivanisevic (@goranivanisevicofficial) on Jun 26, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

"Unfortunately ... I have just found out that I tested positive to Covid-19," Ivanisevic said on Instagram.

"I feel good and I don’t have any symptoms," the 48-year-old Croat said and asked everyone who has been in close contact with him to take good care of themselves and their loved ones.

"I will continue to self-isolate," said Ivanisevic, adding that he had tested negative twice in the past 10 days.

Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub the week in the first leg played in Belgrade.

Djokovic was widely criticised for hosting the charity tournament.

Ivanisevic had however defended the Serbian on Wednesday.

"Everybody is smart now, and they are attacking Novak," he told New York Times.

"We were locked down for three months. He organised this tour. The players came in Belgrade and we had good tennis and a good atmosphere. Everything in Serbia and everything in Croatia was done with the recommendations by the government."

(With input from Agencies)