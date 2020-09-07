Novak Djokovic's Disqualification From Us Open Leads to Hilarious Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Memes

In the years to come, September 6 will be described as the unlucky Sunday when Novak Djokovic was shown his way out of the ongoing US Open. He was disqualified for striking a line judge with a ball following a point during his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic was a favourite this year, more so with both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer not taking part in the US Open 2020.

While the player pleaded his case in front of the discussion team including the tournament's referees, he was disqualifie nevertheless.

ALSO READ | What Happened with Novak Djokovic at US Open? What is the Rule that Got Him Disqualified?

Needless to say, Djokovic soon issued an apology on social media, mentioning, “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the line person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.”

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Gets Disqualified from US Open: Reactions from Current and Former Players

ALSO READ | List of Tennis Players Disqualified For On-court Misconduct

People had a field day online after the bizarre incident on the tennis court. They shared memes and jokes to describe the incident, some even pointing out how Federer and Nadal must be reacting to the news.

Federer and Nadal fans after realizing that Djokovic lost (disqualified) for the first time in 2020 😂😭 #USOpen #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/pVCEMBeOl3 — Nabil J (@NabilJebawi) September 6, 2020

Federer and Nadal fans after realizing that Djokovic lost (disqualified) for the first time in 2020 😂😭 #USOpen #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/pVCEMBeOl3 — Nabil J (@NabilJebawi) September 6, 2020

The incident also marked an end to Djokovic's 29-match winning streak, along with his bid for winning a 18th Grand Slam title. Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles while Nadal has 19. A win in the tournament would have certainly helped Djokovic close the gap on his two great competitors.

ALSO READ | US Open: Djokovic Exit Ends 'Big Three' Reign Over Grand Slams

The year has been tough for the Serb champion, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal decided not to participate in the US Open this year citing concerns about travelling amid the pandemic. Federer, on the other hand, was sidelined after two knee operations.