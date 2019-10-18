Novak Djokovic's Mother Explains How Her Son Can Beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to Become the GOAT

The world is divided when it comes to the debate of the greatest of all time, but Novak Djokovic's mother Dijana has decoded how his son can beat the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to the crown.

Djokovic's mother feels that the current World No.1 has time on his side and that is one thing that can help the tennis ace become the 'GOAT'.

She said Djokovic needs to win more Grand Slam titles and if he stays fit, he will surely do it.

"I think he will. I think it is on his mind. His goal is to be the best in the world. So if he wants that, he must win more Slams," Dijana Djokovic told GQ.

"I just wish he is healthy. If he is healthy I can bet, I am sure, I believe he will do that.

"He is working on himself and preparing for every match, especially when playing Nadal or Federer."

Dijana also said that his sn knows the importance of making the most of the crucial moments when he plays the likes of Nadal and Federer.

"It's a special moment to play against them. He told me he knows it's going to be [difficult]."

In the latest meeting between Djokovic and Federer or Nadal, it was the Serbian ho came up trumps in the epic Wimbledon final.

"I was in the box. It was very tough, really tough. I don't think I've seen a match like that for years," Dijana Djokovic said.

"It is not the first time everyone is cheering for Federer. He uses the energy of the crowd and thinks they are cheering for Novak.

"I said to myself, you did it twice you can do it a third time. In the US Open 2010, and 2011, it was the same.

"In the [US Open] semis, Roger Federer had two match points and Novak turned it around. It was very tense, and all the crowd was cheering for Federer.

"Maybe 10 years ago, it was as tough against Nadal in the 2012 Australian Open final. But that was physical. This was mental."

