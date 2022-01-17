Novak Djokovic's Three-year Ban on Entering Australia Could End Early, Says PM Scott Morrison

However, the three-year visa ban can be waived for persuasive or compassionate grounds under Australian law. Which would potentially allow Djokovic to take part in the Grand Slam, as early as next year.

On Sunday, the unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt a final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open that starts on Monday.

The Serbian player went to the airport in Melbourne just hours later. Federal agents escorted him and his team from the business lounge to the gate, where he boarded an Emirates flight bound for Dubai.

Djokovic said after the ruling he was extremely disappointed as it meant he could not take part in the tournament.

“I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," he said in a statement, and wished the tournament well.

On Monday morning, Djokovic landed in Dubai, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates, doesn’t require travelers to be vaccinated, though they must show a negative PCR test to board a flight.

From Dubai he will head back to Serbia.