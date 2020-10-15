News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Novak Upsets Paire To Reach Cologne Indoors Quarters

Novak Upsets Paire To Reach Cologne Indoors Quarters

Dennis Novak reached his first ATP tour quarterfinal by beating fourthseeded Benoit Paire 63, 64 Wednesday at the Cologne Indoors.

COLOGNE, Germany: Dennis Novak reached his first ATP tour quarterfinal by beating fourth-seeded Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-4 Wednesday at the Cologne Indoors.

Paire struggled with his serve, landing just 46% of first serves and double-faulting four times in the second-round match. Paire, who had a first-round bye in Cologne, is 1-5 since the tour resumed amid the pandemic and had to withdraw from the U.S. Open when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Novak takes on either eighth-seeded Marin Cilic or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals.

Sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz won 6-4, 6-3 in the second round against Mischa Zverev, the older brother of top-seeded Alexander Zverev. Hurkacz will face either Roberto Bautista Agut or Gilles Simon in the quarterfinals.

Lloyd Harris of South Africa knocked out American player Steve Johnson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) to reach the quarters. Harris will play either Alexander Zverev or Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco.

Radu Albot of Moldova won 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 against German qualifier Oscar Otte.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...