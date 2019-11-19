NRAI Confirms Rajeshwari Kumari's Women's Trap National Record
Rajeshwari Kumari made a new national record in the women's trap competition, confirmed the National Rifle Association of India.
Rajeshwari Kumari (Photo Credit: Instagram)
New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has confirmed that Punjab's Rajeshwari Kumari has created a national record in the women's trap competition during the ongoing 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship here.
Rajeshwari shot a score of 118 out of 125 in qualifications on the way to winning silver in the event. She shot rounds of 24 23 24 24 and 23 to top the 69-strong field.
Her qualification score was two better than the previous record jointly held by seasoned women trap shooters Seema Tomar, Shreyasi Singh and Manisha Keer.
Rajeshwari expressed happiness at achieving the feat.
"Although I missed out on the gold, I am still very proud to hold the national record. Some really classy names I climbed up over. This is something my father also held at a point and I am elated at being able to emulate the person I so look up to," Rajeshwari said.
Seema, Shreyasi and Manisha all shot 116 in 2018.
Seema and Shreyasi shot them in Indonesia while Manisha shot at the Jaipur nationals.
Seasoned shooter Shagun Chowdhary also broke the 116 barrier, shooting 117 to follow Rajeshwari into the finals. The record though will stand in the name of the Punjab shooter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On International Men's Day, Salman Khan Shares Secrets to Being Dabangg
- Pakistani Bride Sports Jewelry Made of Tomatoes for Wedding to Call Out Skyrocketing Prices
- MTV India Launches Petition for Biryani Emoticon, Desi Foodies Think it's About Time
- Smriti Irani Reveals What She and Bill Gates Have in Common in Hilarious Insta Post
- Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Photo of Injured Monkey