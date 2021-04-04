NU vs TOT Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will head across to St. James’ Park where they take on Newcastle United. They go into the match three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and have momentum on their side as they have won four out of their five league matches.

The story is not similar at Newcastle, as Steve Bruce’s side have not been able to churn out performances in the recent past. It has more than a month since their last win and they head into this match without a win in six matches.

For Newcastle UnitedAllan Saint-Maximin could make a comeback after recovering from a groin injury. Also, Almiron will return to the starting XI. However, Callum Wilson remains side-lined owing to a hamstring injury.

Tottenham Hotspur will be chuffed with the return of Son Heung-Min alongside Sergio Reguilon. At the same time, Erik Lamela will be making a comeback after serving his one-match ban.

The Premier League 2020-21 game will commence at 06:35 PM IST.

NU vs TOT Predicted XI:

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka; Javi Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick; Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Ryan Fraser

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane