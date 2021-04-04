NU vs TOT Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will head across to St. James’ Park where they take on Newcastle United. They go into the match three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and have momentum on their side as they have won four out of their five league matches.
The story is not similar at Newcastle, as Steve Bruce’s side have not been able to churn out performances in the recent past. It has more than a month since their last win and they head into this match without a win in six matches.For Newcastle United, Allan Saint-Maximin could make a comeback after recovering from a groin injury. Also, Almiron will return to the starting XI. However, Callum Wilson remains side-lined owing to a hamstring injury.
Tottenham Hotspur will be chuffed with the return of Son Heung-Min alongside Sergio Reguilon. At the same time, Erik Lamela will be making a comeback after serving his one-match ban.The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur game will commence at 06:35 PM IST.NU vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live StreamingNewcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.NU vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match DetailsSunday, March 4 – 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)Premier League 2020-21, NU vs TOT Dream11 team for Newcastle United vs Tottenham HotspurCaptain: Harry KaneVice-captain: Ryan FraserGoalkeeper: Hugo LlorisDefenders: Javi Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Davinson Sanchez, Toby AlderweireldMidfielders: Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy NdombeleStrikers: Harry Kane, Ryan FraserNU vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Martin Dubravka; Javi Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick; Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Ryan FraserNU vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs Newcastle United: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane