English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Nurmagomedov, McGregor Suspensions Extended By Nevada State Athletic Commission
Mixed martial arts stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will remain suspended pending full investigation of the melee following UFC 229, Nevada combat sports regulators said Wednesday.
Khabib Nurmagomedov (Twitter)
Loading...
Mixed martial arts stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will remain suspended pending full investigation of the melee following UFC 229, Nevada combat sports regulators said Wednesday.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted unanimously on the suspensions, with chairman Anthony Marnell ordering both fighters to be present at a December 10 hearing.
Russia's Nurmagomedov and Ireland's McGregor had already been suspended for 10 days -- the maximum term fighters can be banned pending a hearing.
The sanctions stem from the extraordinary post-fight brawl that erupted after unbeaten Nurmagomedov choked out McGregor on October 6 in Las Vegas.
Nurmagomedov had barely released his hold after McGregor tapped out when the Russian launched himself over the Octagon fence, targeting a taunting member of McGregor's camp.
The five-member board also voted to release half of Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse, which had been withheld immediately after the fight.
Marnell said he believed that retaining $1 million would allow Nurmagomedov to meet his expenses but still be "enough money to keep this contestant's interest in this hearing".
Marnell also said that he would have withheld McGregor's $3 million purse if he had seen video that showed McGregor's role in fueling the brawl.
The first video to emerge appeared to show the Irish star being taken by surprise by three of Nurmagomedov's teammates coming after him inside the Octagon.
Once the probe is complete, the commission has the power to issue lifetime bans, although such a punishment is considered unlikely.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted unanimously on the suspensions, with chairman Anthony Marnell ordering both fighters to be present at a December 10 hearing.
Russia's Nurmagomedov and Ireland's McGregor had already been suspended for 10 days -- the maximum term fighters can be banned pending a hearing.
The sanctions stem from the extraordinary post-fight brawl that erupted after unbeaten Nurmagomedov choked out McGregor on October 6 in Las Vegas.
Nurmagomedov had barely released his hold after McGregor tapped out when the Russian launched himself over the Octagon fence, targeting a taunting member of McGregor's camp.
The five-member board also voted to release half of Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse, which had been withheld immediately after the fight.
Marnell said he believed that retaining $1 million would allow Nurmagomedov to meet his expenses but still be "enough money to keep this contestant's interest in this hearing".
Marnell also said that he would have withheld McGregor's $3 million purse if he had seen video that showed McGregor's role in fueling the brawl.
The first video to emerge appeared to show the Irish star being taken by surprise by three of Nurmagomedov's teammates coming after him inside the Octagon.
Once the probe is complete, the commission has the power to issue lifetime bans, although such a punishment is considered unlikely.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League 2018/19 Set to Kick Off as Indian Football Braces For Domestic Overhaul
- Meghan Markle Doesn't Remove Price Tag of Her Dress on Royal Visit, Internet has Field Day
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Undergoes Handling Tests at NATRAX - See Video
- Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: How to Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 999
- Apple, Samsung Fined Millions For Slowing Phones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...