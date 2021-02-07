News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Nutall Lifts Sam Houston St. Over Nicholls St. 78-71

Zach Nutall scored 23 points as Sam Houston won its ninth straight home game, topping Nicholls State 7871 on Saturday and shaking up the top of the Southland Conference standings.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas: Zach Nutall scored 23 points as Sam Houston won its ninth straight home game, topping Nicholls State 78-71 on Saturday and shaking up the top of the Southland Conference standings.

Donte Powers had 15 points and eight assists for Sam Houston (14-6, 8-1 Southland). Tristan Ikpe added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Demarkus Lampley had 10 points. Javion May had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

The win lifts Sam Houston State out of a four-way cluster at the top of the Southland. Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin are each 7-1 with Nicholls just behind.

Jaylen Fornes scored a season-high 20 points for the Colonels (10-6, 7-2), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Ty Gordon added 19 points and six rebounds. Andre Jones had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Sam Houston defeated Nicholls State 84-81 on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


