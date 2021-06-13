NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 - Everything You Need to Know

The 29th edition of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place on Monday morning (IST), June 14. It is the first In Your House pay per view event since St. Valentine’s Day Massacre: In Your House, which was held in February 1999. The event will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. A lot of high profiled WWE stars will take on each other in various competitions, comprising of NXT Women’s Championship, Fatal 5-Way Match for the NXT Championship, Winner take All, among other events. The viewers will also witness the return of the Million Dollar Championship Ladder match.

Here we take a look at NXT TakeOver: In Your House- Match Card:

NXT Women’s Championship: Ember Moon will take on Raquel Gonzalez in the NXT Women’s Championship match: Last month, Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai and the reigning NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Moon pinned Kai to win the match and in the process, earned the opportunity to face Gonzalez for the Women’s Championship title at NXT Takeover.

Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li: In the second women’s match, Mercedes Martinez will take on Xia Li. If Martinez would manage to defeat Li, she would become the leading contender for the title shot at the SummerSlam Takeover.

Million Dollar Championship Ladder match: Two biggest superstars of WWE — Cameron Grimes and LA Knight – will face each other in a Million Dollar Championship Ladder match.

Winner take All match: MSK and Bronson Reed will face Legado del Fantasma in a Winner take All match contest.

NXT Championship Fatal Five-Way Match: Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne will face each other in an NXT Championship Fatal Five-Way Match.

Ahead of the mega event; here is everything you need to know:

When to watch NXT TakeOver: In Your House in India?

You can catch all the live-action on Monday, June 14, at 4.30 AM IST.

Where to watch NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for NXT TakeOver: In Your House in India.

Where to live stream NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

The NXT Takeover: In Your House can be live-streamed on WWE Network and SonyLIV app.

