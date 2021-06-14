NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results | LA Knight Becomes 1st Man to Win Million Dollar Championship Since Steve Austin in 1996

The 29th edition of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event took place on Sunday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. After weeks of build-up, drama and insult, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight faced each other in a Million Dollar Championship Ladder match. The marquee competition returned after two and a half-decades later. Prior to Knight, Steve Austin was the last man to win this championship way back in 1996. Meanwhile, in women’s roaster Xia Li took on Mercedes Martinez and Raquel Gonzalez faced Ember Moon in the NXT Women’s Championship.

Bronson Reed teamed up with MSK against Legado del Fantasma in a Winner Takes All bout to defend their North American and NXTTag titles. And in the end, Karrion Kross defended his NXT championship title in a five-man match.

Here are the highlights and results from Sunday Night’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event:

Winner Take All Match: MSK and Bronson Reed vs Legado Del Fantasma

In the first game of the action-packed event, Bronson Reed teamed up with Nash Carter and Wes Lee of MSK to face Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde and Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma to defend their tag team title. MSK and Reed won the match via pinfall. After an entertaining fight, Reed put Escobar through the barricade to rule him out of the competition. With Escobar out, Reed and MSK comfortably defeated Wilde and Mendoza.

Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li: In the second match of the night, Mercedes Martinez faced Xia Li in a women’s event. Li finished the match by throwing Martinez off the platform.

Million Dollar Championship Ladder Match: Cameron Grimes vs LA Knight

The segment started with the entry of WWE great Ted DiBiase. He came with two guards to hang the Million Dollar Championship belt above the ring. And in the end, LA Knight walked home with the title by defeating Grimes in an epic battle of athleticism.

NXT Women’s Championship: Raquel Gonzalez vs Ember Moon | Gonzalez retained her WWE NXT Women’s Championship title by defeating Moon in a lengthy encounter.

The Fatal 5-Way match: Karrion Kross vs Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne

All five contestants of the match Kross, Cole, O’Reilly, Gargano and Dunne came close to getting the title on several occasions. But in the end, Kross maintained his cool to retain his NXT Championship title.

