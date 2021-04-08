NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Results from Night One

WrestleMania week is in full effect and the results of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver first night have set a high bar for night two. If the night saw Io Shirai lose her NXT Women’s Championship against Raquel Gonzalez; Tommaso Ciampa clashed with Walter to steal the show. It also featured three title matches including a triple threat to determine the new NXT Tag Team Champions. However, a special surprise unfolded prior to the match as new signee Sarray appeared in the audience with Stephanie McMahon. A special bout between Zoey Stark and Toni Storm also surprised fans.

A bonus match between Toni Storm and Zoey Stark was added to the pre-show to kindle everyone’s appetites. Stark continued to impress, hitting some nice early moves and soon took over the match. Storm tried her best to make a comeback but her opponent countered every move and managed to score the upset with a surprise pinfall victory.

Winner: Zoey Stark via pinfall

As the two superstars faced off, Pete Dunne looked like a driving force of the bout. Kushida had his chances but the odds were favouring Dunne. In the end, Dunne treaded heavily on both of Kushida’s hands. Kushida powered up and hit Dunne with a punch, but he was then caught off guard by his injured hand. Dunne then hit a Bitter End for the pin.

Winner: Pete Dunne via pinfall

The match started off in a traditional gauntlet-style match and was a drag for a bit. However, it caught steam as things progressed. Bronson Reed prevailed and won a six-man gauntlet match with a powerbomb, a sunset driver and finished off with the Tsunami to eliminate Isaiah “Swerve" Scott. Reed will now face Johnny Gargano for the North American Championship at Night two

Winner: Bronson Reed via pinfall

The duo had a phenomenal match throughout. Ciampa in the opening went wild and the match was filled with close near falls all through. In the end a clothesline and chop turned Ciampa inside out and finally Walter was able to pin him down to retain his NXT UK Championship.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa via pinfall

Raquel Gonzalez powered early on, forcing Io Shirai to resort to slick and quick defensive moves. However, Gonzalez refused to stay down and came back to hit a choke-slam outside the ring and throw the champion in for a near fall. In the end, Gonzalez floored Shirai with a clothesline and followed it with a one-arm powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez via pinfall

The Tag Team Championship match was for the vacant title and it never slowed down for a moment. With spot after spot, MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) and Legado Del Fantasma’s dynamic, high-flying offense was fun to watch. There were plenty of chances for both teams to come out on top. However, the night belonged to Lee and Carter who defeated Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma via pinfall and captured the vacant Tag Team titles.

Winners: MSK via pinfall

