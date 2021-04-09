NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Results from Night Two

The second night of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver featured some strong bouts. While the night saw Kyle O’Reily clash with Adam Cole in an unsanctioned bout, it also saw new champions crowned. Johnny Gargano defended his title against the Colossal Bronson Reed. The Cruiserweight Unification Match and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Matches filled up the card among others.

Here’s a look at all the action from the second night of NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver:

In the opening bout of Night Two, Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin clashed in a ladder match, which saw an interference by Legado Del Fantasma. In the end, Escobar’s headbutt sent Devlin through the ladder and allowed Escobar to become the undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Winner: Santos Escobar via pinfall

The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell) went right at Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, getting the better of the them in the opening moments. But the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions took complete control by the end with successive tag team manoeuvres. Moon hit a Total Eclipse on The Way duo, while Blackheart after her top rope senton pinned Hartwell for a victory.

Winner: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart via pinfall

This was the best match on the show by this point. Gargano was amazing at chipping away Reed. The Big Man played along to make his much smaller opponent’s offense feel real. The two traded a flurry of moves and rope offenses before Austin Theory made a surprise entry. He saved Gargano from a pinfall, but Reed took Theory out with a suicide dive. As the fight progressed, Reed’s fatigue from the previous night’s match kicked in. Gargano lost no time and took advantage and hit two over-the-top-rope DDTs for the win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano by pinfall

The sub-main event fight saw Finn Balor put up a good enough fight and was able to take charge for most of the match. But it didn’t have enough to counteract the strength of Kross. Balor got bludgeoned, face-down, and unable to protect himself even after the referee’s intervention. Finally, Kross’ knockout forearm connected and was enough to win the NXT Championship.

Winner: Karrion Kross via pinfall

The unsanctioned bout not only ended one of NXT’s most domination, it also marked the end of a friendship. O’Reilly and Cole ran into each other at any given instance. After a hard-fought fight, O’Reilly got his revenge on his former friend by hitting a lowblow and then wrapped his knee in the chain and drove it into Cole, who was lying on a chair, scoring the three count to bring the match to an end.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly by pinfall

The impromptu No. 1 contender’s match had major stakes on the line and it forced both teams to step it up. But the pre-show fight had Breezango going against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain. Both pairs had fun all along, but in the end, Maverick hit a rana from the top rope, but Dain powerbombed him on top of Breeze, leading to the three count in a perfectly fine old-school tag wrestling win.

Winner: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain via pinfall

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here