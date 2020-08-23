NXT TakeOver XXX Results: Doomsday Arrives as Karrion Kross Dethrones Keith Lee

Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to become the new NXT Champion at the NXT TakeOver XXX.

Lee started the fight on the offensive, as he knocked Kross off his feet with a huge tackle as the challenger was forced to retreat to the ringside after Lee hit him with a splash. Kross took advantage of the fact that the fight was mostly limited to outside the ring in the initial stages and was able to evade a charging Lee and send the champion crashing shoulder-first into the steel ring post.

Kross then doubled down on Lee's left arm as the champion hit back through the fan with a slam on the mat. Kross drove Lee into the canvas with a Doomsday Saito and then locked on the Kross-Jacket. Lee gave a thunderous Spirit Bomb to Kross, which the challenger survived and as the fight moved close to the ropes, Kross hit Lee with a second Doomsday Saito for the three-count.

In another match of the night, Damian Priest defeated the likes of Bronson reed, Johnny Gargno, Cameron Grime and Velveteen Dream to win the 'high-risk' ladder match to become the new NXT North American Champion.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai had to fight off an interference from Raquel Gonzalez, to beat Dakota Kai and stay NXT women's champion.

Full results from NXT TakeOver XXX:

Finn Balor defeated Timothy Thatcher

Damian Priest won a Ladder Match to become NXT North American Champion

Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeated Dakota Kai

Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to become NXT Champion

Breezango defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma to become No. 1 Contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship (Pre-Show Match)