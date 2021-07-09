NXT UK Results: Blair Davenport debuts; Trent Seven Defeats Eddie Dennis in Main Event

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans on Thursday night witnessed four blockbuster encounters in WWE NXT UK. On Thursday night, the proceedings started with the most despicable man in NXT UK, Kenny Williams, taking on Nathan Frazer. However, the highlight of the night was the brutal main event as Trent Seven and Eddie Dennis squared off against each other in the last act of the night. Meanwhile, Bea Priestly, who also goes by the ring name of Blair Davenport, made her debut in NXT UK as she took on Laura Di Matteo in the third segment.

Here we take a look at what took place at Thursday night’s WWE NXT UK:

Kenny Williams vs Nathan Frazer: The most recent episode of NXT UK on Thursday night started with a faceoff between the evilest character of WWE universe Kenny Williams and the Wonderkid Nathan Frazer. However, much to the disappointment of the fans Williams defeated Frazer via pinfall after an entertaining fight.

Mark Andrews vs Lewis Howley: In the second competition of the night, Mark Andrews took on Lewis Howley to earn an NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match for Subculture. Despite being the NXT UK tag team champion with his partner Sam Stoker, Howley entered the match against Andrews as an underdog. However, the presence of his Pretty Deadly partner Stoker at the ringside did help Howley. But not for long as Andrews made the mockery of tag champion with his perfect stroke and athleticism. In the end, Andrews defeated Howley via pinfall to win the match.

Blair Davenport vs Laura Di Matteo: Blair Davenport on Thursday made her debut in WWE NXT UK and if her enchanting pre-match gaze is anything to go by, she is all for theatrics. And it seems, the fans also enjoyed the newcomer’s gothic charisma as she defeated Laura Di Matteo in her debut match via pinfall.

Trent Seven vs Eddie Dennis: In the last and most anticipating clash of the night, the fans of the WWE UK witnessed Trent Seven’s total dominance as he hammered his opponent Eddie Dennis before taking the match via pinfall.

