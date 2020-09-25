NXT UK Results, September 24: Kay Lee Ray Beats Piper Niven to Retain Women's Champion Title

This week, NXT UK saw Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray fight Piper Niven to defend her title. The event also featured Men's Champion WALTER who dominated the proceedings against Saxon Huxley in a non-title match. Here is the detailed account of how the event unfolded. It started with a tribute to late Joe Laurinaitis aka "Road Warrior Animal", who passed away earlier this week. He was 60.

The opening match was between United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Saxon Huxley.

1. WALTER vs Saxon Huxley

The champion was quick to begin as he asserted his dominance over his opponent in the non-title match. He pushed Huxley out of the ring with a clothesline. WALTER then stopped his opponent from entering the ring again and again. Huxley managed to scoop WALTER up for a body slam, followed by a crossbody. He pushed WALTER against the steel ring steps. The champion regained control and threw a series of chops followed by a power-bomb. He finished him off with a butterfly superplex, followed by another powerbomb.

Result: WALTER def. Saxon Huxley

2. Pretty Deadly vs The Hunt

Wild Boar and Sam Stoker began the match with some initial chain wrestling. Primate was quick to assert his dominance over Pretty Deadly. Stoker and Howley fought back to change the momentum of the match. Sam Stoker slammed Wild Boar while he attempted to tag out. Primate then came in and hit the duo with successive clotheslines. Howley managed to roll out of the ring and distracted the referee as Wild Boar attempted a pin-fall on Stoker. In a reversal, Stoker rolled up Wild Boar and got the victory.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. The Hunt

3. Kay Lee Ray vs Piper Niven

It was no way an easy affair dealing with Piper, who gave a tough fight to the champion KLR. The former best friends were locked in the grueling fight, with none giving up. KLR appeared to be struggling from an injury after she struck the steel steps with her knee. Even as the physio was being called in, Piper continued the assault. But the champion endured. She even failed to exceute The Gory Bomb, but in the end managed to avoid a rolling cannonball from Piper, and rolled her up for pin-fall.

Result: Kay Lee Ray def. Piper Niven