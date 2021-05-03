NXT UK Superstar Sam Gradwell Challenged to Cut a Promo with Conor McGregor

Since making his return to NXT UK, Sam Gradwell has not only been impressive in the ring, but he also has a reputation for being one of the best talkers on the microphone. But the trash talk king of NXT may be in trouble and should stick to calling out people smaller than him.

According to GIVEMESPORT report, the publication challenged Gradwell to cut a promo with another heavyweight of combat sports Conor McGregor and confront him in a match. In a tweet posted on the publication’s WWE & Wrestling official Twitter handle they dared Gradwell to put forth the challenge and he obliged. Along with the tweet, they shared a video clip which shows the NXT UK superstar calling the ‘Notorious’ UFC superstar names such as “whiskey drinking, leopard print wearing fighter” among other things.

Further in the clip he says that he’s not “here to be a pretty little thing”, but he’s here to ‘rattle’ and ‘wobble’ McGregor’s jaws. Concluding the clip, he called the UFC star a “yoghurt”.

Watch it here:

NXT UK’s @sam_gradwell is renowned as one of the best @WWEUK stars on the mic🎙So naturally, we challenged him to call out the trash-talking king of UFC, @TheNotoriousMMA 👀 What do you think of that, Conor? You ‘whisky drinking, leopard-print wearing, flouncing firecracker’🔥 pic.twitter.com/FJIhMvP1CG — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) April 27, 2021

The self-proclaimed ‘Thunderstorm’ of WWE may have chewed more than he can bite and most of it may be coming off after he picked up one of the biggest wins of his career so far. Gradwell pummelled Dave Mastiff last weekend at WWE NXT, he got a three-count against Mastiff, securing his second-ever victory via pinfall.

In a recent interview to the same publication, he proclaimed that he has a reputation for being the best talker in NXT UK and suggesting that it all comes naturally to him. “I’m comfortable trash-talking, I love getting in an opponent’s head and in the coming weeks you’re going to see more of that,” he revealed.

“I thought I needed to make an impression and be what they want. It wasn’t until I was sat out injured watching that I thought ‘what do they not have? They don’t have me,” he added.

Meanwhile, McGregor or his management have not responded to Gradwell’s challenge yet. But for Gradwell, after picking up a big win in NXT UK, he’ll be looking to push his career to new heights and predicting big things to come.

