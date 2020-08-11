NY Red Bulls add Tetteh on loan from FC Red Bull Salzburg

HARRISON, N.J. The New York Red Bulls have added Ghanaian national team forward Samuel Tetteh on loan from Red Bull Salzburg of the FC Austrian Bundesliga.

The MLS team announced the move on Tuesday, saying the 24-year-old will occupy an international slot on New Yorks roster through the end of the 2020 season. The club will have the option to exercise a permanent transfer.

Tetteh made more than 100 appearances across all competitions in Austria. He had one goal in six appearances for Ghana.

