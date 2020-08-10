OCA moves postponed Asian Beach Games to April 2021

MUMBAI The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, which was postponed from this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held from April 2-10 in 2021 at the same venue, the Olympic Council of Asia said on Monday.

The Games was scheduled from Nov. 28-Dec. 6 but China’s General Administration of Sport said last month that the only international sports events allowed in the country this year would be trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“The decision taken jointly in collaboration with Chinese Olympic Committee and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee will ensure the safety of the athletes and officials as well as the spectators in these unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic,” the OCA said in a statement.

The entry criteria and other technical details will be readjusted in collaboration with the local organisers, the continental governing body added.

