Odisha CM Launches Olympic Values Education Programme in Schools

On Tuesday, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik virtually launched the Olympic Values Education Programme in 90 schools. The programme has been started as a pilot project in schools of Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

“This will be the beginning of a new Olympic movement in the country. Through this program, our children will experience and benefit from the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect,” Patnaik said.

“Sport is an important part of our vision for education and personality development of our students in Odisha. We have always strived to achieve excellence in the education sector as well as in sports,” he said.

“The Chief Minister further said that Odisha is emerging as a major sports hub in India and will continue to lead in the sports sector through its partnerships. It’s a privilege to engage with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to launch this programme,” he said.

He acknowledged the contributions of the state’s close partners in sports – Indian Olympic Association chairperson Narendra Batra, Nita Ambani and Abhinav Bindra towards the development of sports in Odisha.

Patnaik expressed confidence that these partnerships will make a significant contribution toward the impactful holistic development of Odisha’s young school children.

Joining the programme, IOC Education Commission chairperson Mikaela C. Jaworski said that sport is a powerful tool of change that formal education may not necessarily bring about.

IOC Member Neeta Ambani said that though every child cannot be an Olympian, but all can learn, powered by Olympism.

Olympian Abhinav Bindra said that core values of life are learned outside the classrooms.

“The Olympic movement has the potential for social change,” he stated.

President of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Dilip Tirkey said that he has learnt the values of self-discipline, respect and confidence by playing in Olympics.

IOA president Batra said this movement will encourage the values of sports in education and will create respect for cultural diversity.

“With this unique movement, Odisha will create an example for other states,” he added.

