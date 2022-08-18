Odisha FC Thrashes North East United FC 6-0

Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup opener here on Wednesday.Jerry opened the scoring in the 15th minute, producing a fine finish to a well worked out team move.

Eleven minutes later goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte got into the act with an accurate throw-out across the field to find Nandhakumar Sekar on the left.The Salem-based player showed a bit of trickery to take out two defenders before nailing a shot in the top corner. Jerry got his second (37′), getting at the end of a Raynier, Pedro, Nadha move to put the game at rest.



In what turned out to be a clinical performance in the end, Josep Gombau’s side produced a late dazzle in the second half to complete the rout.

Gombau brought out his substitutes and all three responded with goals.

Isak scored with a brilliant header off a Nandha corner in the 81st minute, and then, Diego Muricio found the net with a wonderful free-kick (87′).Thoiba Singh (90′) in the final minute of the game tapped in to make it a day to forget for the team from the northeast.

