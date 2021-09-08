Odisha Government Announces Rs 6 Crore Cash Reward for Tokyo Paralympics Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat

Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik announced a cash award of Rupees 6 crore for paralympian Pramod Bhagat who won gold medal in Tokyo Olympic. In addition to this Odisha Govt. has declared Group - A Govt. category Job for him. Pramod won Gold medal after beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the men’s singles SL3 Event on 4th September 2021.

Odisha Sports Department has issued a press released on Wednesday, The Odisha Govt. is committed to support the Sports Person and para-sportsperson to achieve their potential. As per the earlier announcement, the state govt will provide who will win Gold medals, will get 6 Crores for Silver Medal - 4 crores and for Bronze Medal – 2.5 crores. Govt has been sanctioned A grant of Rs 15 Lakhs as support for their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

On 4th September CM Naveen interacted with Pramod through VC and congratulated him and praised for the marvelous performance at Tokyo Olympics. Pramod Bhagat thanked Naveen pattanik for his continuous support for the development of sports in Odisha.

Few days back , Odisha CM handed over the Checks Rs 2.5 crores to the Odisha Hockey players Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas with DSP rank job in State police after their arrival in Bhubaneswar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here