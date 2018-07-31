Odisha Government Launches Publicity Campaign For Hockey World Cup

With less than four months to go for the men's hockey World Cup, the Odisha government has launched a 360 degree nation-wide publicity campaign to bring fans closer to the sport.The Government of Odisha will attempt to inspire every Indian to support hockey, which is set to take centre-stage at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16.The World Cup fever kicks off with 'Heartbeats for Hockey', a movement that attempts to get India behind the game by way of music, entertainment, fashion, pure sport and panel discussions."We are asking India to give their heart to hockey. And this by way a nationwide outreach where we go to the heartlands of hockey and ask people to come and immortalise their heartbeats by recording them on a specially-designed hockey stick," said Nupur Mahajan, brand strategist and creator of the campaign who is working alongside the Odisha government as Communication and Strategy Consultant for the event.Each time anyone holds the custom-made hockey stick, named 'Heart Beat', they record their heart beat as a pledge to support hockey.Over the next few months, 'Heart Beat' will travel across the country through 'Hockey Adda', a curated on-ground discussion platform for hockey players and experts alike with youth in the audience.Elena Norman, CEO, Hockey India, said, "The trajectory of hockey as a sport in India has attained a new high given the recent commendable performances of the Indian hockey teams. We urge one and all to come forward and support your hockey team during the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018."