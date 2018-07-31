English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Odisha Government Launches Publicity Campaign For Hockey World Cup
With less than four months to go for the men's hockey World Cup, the Odisha government has launched a 360 degree nation-wide publicity campaign to bring fans closer to the sport.
(Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: With less than four months to go for the men's hockey World Cup, the Odisha government has launched a 360 degree nation-wide publicity campaign to bring fans closer to the sport.
The Government of Odisha will attempt to inspire every Indian to support hockey, which is set to take centre-stage at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16.
The World Cup fever kicks off with 'Heartbeats for Hockey', a movement that attempts to get India behind the game by way of music, entertainment, fashion, pure sport and panel discussions.
"We are asking India to give their heart to hockey. And this by way a nationwide outreach where we go to the heartlands of hockey and ask people to come and immortalise their heartbeats by recording them on a specially-designed hockey stick," said Nupur Mahajan, brand strategist and creator of the campaign who is working alongside the Odisha government as Communication and Strategy Consultant for the event.
Each time anyone holds the custom-made hockey stick, named 'Heart Beat', they record their heart beat as a pledge to support hockey.
Over the next few months, 'Heart Beat' will travel across the country through 'Hockey Adda', a curated on-ground discussion platform for hockey players and experts alike with youth in the audience.
Elena Norman, CEO, Hockey India, said, "The trajectory of hockey as a sport in India has attained a new high given the recent commendable performances of the Indian hockey teams. We urge one and all to come forward and support your hockey team during the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018."
Also Watch
The Government of Odisha will attempt to inspire every Indian to support hockey, which is set to take centre-stage at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16.
The World Cup fever kicks off with 'Heartbeats for Hockey', a movement that attempts to get India behind the game by way of music, entertainment, fashion, pure sport and panel discussions.
"We are asking India to give their heart to hockey. And this by way a nationwide outreach where we go to the heartlands of hockey and ask people to come and immortalise their heartbeats by recording them on a specially-designed hockey stick," said Nupur Mahajan, brand strategist and creator of the campaign who is working alongside the Odisha government as Communication and Strategy Consultant for the event.
Each time anyone holds the custom-made hockey stick, named 'Heart Beat', they record their heart beat as a pledge to support hockey.
Over the next few months, 'Heart Beat' will travel across the country through 'Hockey Adda', a curated on-ground discussion platform for hockey players and experts alike with youth in the audience.
Elena Norman, CEO, Hockey India, said, "The trajectory of hockey as a sport in India has attained a new high given the recent commendable performances of the Indian hockey teams. We urge one and all to come forward and support your hockey team during the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anderson vs Kohli Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Flaunt Their Incredible Dance Moves As They Groove To Nora Fatehi's Dilbar; Watch
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
- Smarter Smartphones on The Way as 80% of New Phones Will Have AI by 2023
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...