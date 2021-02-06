OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After losing their hopes to enter into the playoffs for the Indian Super League 2020-21, Odisha FC will try their best to win the matches left to be played this season. Going next, the team will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the GMC Stadium, Bambolin in Goa at 7.30pm IST on Saturday, February 6. OFC have just manged to win one out of the 14 matches they have played, scoring just eight points. However, with Gerry Payton taking charge as the manager, the team will try to change their fortune here.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, are playing fine, with second position in the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team are one of the clear favourites and dominated eight matches in the 14 games they have played this season.

The ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm IST.

OFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

OFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Match Details

Saturday, February 6 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin, Goa

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team for Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Defenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Jacob Tratt

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Midfielders: Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Marcelo Leite Pereira

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Strikers: Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio

OFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt (C), Mohammed Dhot, Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

OFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Sumit Rathi, Sheikh Sahil, Prabir Das, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna