OFC vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

A struggling Odisha FC side will look to put a stop to their losing spree when they lock horns with an unbeaten Bengaluru FC in match 31 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday, December 17 and is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

Odisha FC had a dismal start this season with no wins from five matches. They have just one point from five games and have scored the least number of goals in the tournament so far. Stuart Baxter's side are placed 10th in the standings and will hope to put an end to their poor performance going forward.

On the contrary, defending champions Bengaluru FC are still one of the three unbeaten sides this season. They are placed fourth on the points table with two wins and three draws from five games. Carles Cudarat's men, in their most recent fixture, won 4-2 against the Kerala Blasters.

Bengaluru FC can jump to the second place in the standings with a win while Odisha FC will look to move up in the table with any number of points possible.

OFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

OFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Thursday, December 17 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

