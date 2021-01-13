OFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In a desperate attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive, Odisha FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Wednesday, January 13 at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim.

After enduring a dismal start to the season, Odisha FC were finally able to break their losing streak when they defeated Kerala Blasters 4-2 in their last game. However, Staurt Baxter’s side are still languishing at the bottom of the ISL standings with six points from 10 games.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC too had an inconsistent season so far. Csaba Laszlo’s side are currently placed eighth in the standings with 11 points from 10 games so far. However, the Marina Machans are on a four-match winless streak.

Both sides have met three times in ISL. Odisha FC claimed victory in one, while the other two games ended in draw. Their most recent fixture was three days ago, which was a scoreless draw.

Wednesday, January 13 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

OFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

OFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali