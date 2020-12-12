OFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs FC Goa
- Last Updated: December 12, 2020, 12:13 IST
Odisha FC and FC Goa will be taking on each other today in the 25th clash of Indian Super League 2020-21. The Odisha FC vs FC Goa fixture will be played at GMC Stadium Bambolim. Both the teams till now have failed to impress in this season.
FC Goa are coming into the upcoming game on the back of a confident 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC. On the other hand, Odisha FC lost their last game 0-2 to Mumbai City.
In the standings, FC Goa are at the seventh spot with five points, while Odisha FC are placed at the 10th position with only one point.
It is to be seen if Odisha FC will move up the ladder after the match against FC Goa. The Odisha FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7.30 pm.
OFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Live Streaming
The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
OFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Match Details
Saturday, December 12 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium Bambolim
ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 team for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction
ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Captain: Igor Angulo
ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio
ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz
ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Steven Taylor
ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Midfielders: Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Cole Alexander, Marcelinho
ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Strikers: Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio
OFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, George Ricardo D'souza, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio
OFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo