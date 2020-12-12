OFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Odisha FC and FC Goa will be taking on each other today in the 25th clash of Indian Super League 2020-21. The Odisha FC vs FC Goa fixture will be played at GMC Stadium Bambolim. Both the teams till now have failed to impress in this season.

FC Goa are coming into the upcoming game on the back of a confident 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC. On the other hand, Odisha FC lost their last game 0-2 to Mumbai City.

In the standings, FC Goa are at the seventh spot with five points, while Odisha FC are placed at the 10th position with only one point.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

It is to be seen if Odisha FC will move up the ladder after the match against FC Goa. The Odisha FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7.30 pm.

OFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

OFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Match Details

Saturday, December 12 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium Bambolim

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 team for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Captain: Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Steven Taylor

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Midfielders: Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Cole Alexander, Marcelinho

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs FC Goa Strikers: Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio

OFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, George Ricardo D'souza, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio

OFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo