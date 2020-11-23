OFC vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Indian Super League has initiated its seventh season with some power-packed matches. The Day 4 of the ISL 2020-21 will mark a clash between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC. Both the teams had a disappointing tournament last season. While Hyderabad FC ended last on the points table, Odisha FC were at sixth spot. Odisha could manage to win seven of the 18 matches they played. Hyderabad FC, on the other end, could welcome victory in just two of the 18 clashes.

Moving ahead of the terrible performance in the last season, both the teams will aim at having a noteworthy tournament this ISL season. With new coaches and the inclusion of talented overseas player, both Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC come to the field with new potential.

To be among the top teams of the leagues, both the teams will need to secure a win in the match and also remain consistent throughout the season. The Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match will take place at the GMC Stadium at 7.30pm IST.

OFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

OFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Monday, November 23 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs HFC Dream11 team for Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC captain: Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC vice-captain: Halicharan Narzary

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC goalkeeper: Gurpreet Subrata Paul

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC defenders: Shubham Sarangi, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC midfielders: Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Luis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC strikers: Aridane Santana, Vinit Rai

OFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Shubham Sarangi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Marcelinho, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Steven Taylor, Vinit Rai

OFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable line-up vs Odisha FC: Subrata Paul, Chinglensana Singh, Sahil Panwar, Halicharan Narzary, Lluís Sastre, Aridane, Francesco Sandaza, Adil Khan, Souvik Chakraborty, Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia