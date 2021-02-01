OFC vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Odisha FC will go up against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing ISL 2020-21 on Monday. With just one win in the season so far, Odisha lie at the bottom of the team standings. They need to dig deep to have a chance against Jamshedpur, although the latter are also going through a rough phase. They have lost three of the last five matches and have slipped quite a bit in the table. A win here can get them back in the race. The last time the two teams faced each other, the game ended with 2-2 goals. At this point, another draw won’t help Jamshedpur’s cause and so they must go for the kill here. The match will be played at GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

OFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming

The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be telecast on Sony Ten Network in India. Viewers can also live stream the game at SonyLIV.

OFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

February 1 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

ISL 2020-21, OFC vs JFC Dream11 team for Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2020-21, OFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC captain: Rehenesh TP

ISL 2020-21, OFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC vice-captain: Alex Lima

ISL 2020-21, OFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

ISL 2020-21, OFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC defenders: Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Peter Harley, Stephen Eze

ISL 2020-21, OFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC midfielders: Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy

ISL 2020-21, OFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC strikers: Diego Mauricio, Nerijus Valskis

OFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC possible starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Brad Inman, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

OFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC possible starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Harley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Jitendra Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis, Seiminlen Doungel