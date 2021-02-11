OFC vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Odisha FC will be squaring off against Kerala Blasters in the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21 league matches on Thursday, February 11 at the Fatorda Stadium. The two teams come to today's matchafter losing their respective latest fixtures. Odisha, who lost against ATK Mohun Bagan by 1-4,are at the last spot of the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team till now have only one win and 8 points to their credit from 15 matches. Kerala, on the other hand, are placed at the second last spot in the league. The team have three wins and 15 points on their side. In the latest match, the team was beaten by Mumbai City after the match ended with 1-2 score.

OFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will start from 7:30 PM.

OFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

OFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Match Details

Thursday, February 11 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs KBFC Dream11 team for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Captain: Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Vice-captain: Rahul KP

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Defenders: Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Steven Taylor

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Midfielders: Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Strikers: Diego Mauricio, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper

OFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up against Kerala Blasters FC: Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Rakesh Pradhan, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Laishram Premjit Singh, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

OFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up against Odisha FC: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meetei, Jeakson Singh, Juande, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray