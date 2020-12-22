OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Odisha FC will be desperate to get their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season after having just a solitary point in six games. They take on a formidable NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, December 22, at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC, having lost five matches from six, are going through a dismal run this season. They currently sit at the bottom of the ISL standings, with just a point in their kitty. Stuart Baxter’s men will face a stiff challenge from fourth-placed NorthEast United today (Tuesday) evening.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC will be aiming to bounce back after witnessing their unbeaten run end in the previous game against Jamshedpur FC. Gerard Nus' men have been one of the toughest sides to beat and have drawn four matches.

The ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

OFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming

One can watch the live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

OFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Tuesday, December 22 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC captain: Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC vice-captain: Steven Taylor

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC defenders: Dylan Fox, Shubham Sarangi, Diego Mauricio, Steven Taylor

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC midfielders: Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

ISL 2020-21 OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC strikers: Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah

OFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu

OFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla