Off the Field: Top Internet-winning Moments from 2020

How the sportspersons win our hearts on the fields is already known to the world but this year we had some amazing internet-winning moments from our favourite sportspersons around the world.

From Federer’s rooftop tennis match to David Warner’s corn drill challenge, fans were thrilled with the feel-good moments these stars gave.

Let’s take a look…

1 | Federer in a Roof-top Tennis Match

When two young Italian tennis players filmed their video of playing tennis on the rooftop during the lockdown, little did they know that it would change their lives. The video went viral on social media within no time, also reaching tennis star Roger Federer who came to surprise the kids post lockdown and played a rooftop match with the two. The three also went out for lunch afterwards.

Federer also offered to sponsor the kids into a tennis camp later.

2 | Saina-Kashyap Vacation

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap’s vacation pictures really took away the fans’ hearts. The couple along with other friends had a lovely holiday in the Maldives (as say their Instagram posts) and won the Internet in no time.

3 | Sania Mirza with Son Izhaan

Tennis star Sania Mirza cannot stop posting pictures and videos of herself with son Izhaan Mirza and fans can not get enough! From cute twinning photos to interesting battle videos, the mother-son duo has won over millions on the internet.

4 | Virat-Anushka

When the adorable couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the news of their pregnancy, fans felt as if their own family is growing. The internet showed the two lots of love as congratulations poured in from around the world.

5 | David Warner Corn Drill

The lockdown made us all do some crazy stuff, but has anyone done something as hilariously dangerous as David Warner? In the Corn Drill Challenge that went viral on the social media during the pandemic lockdown, the Australian opener went ahead and tried this, only to eventually break his front teeth. Warner posted his video with a warning not to try this at home.

2020 was a good year when it came to the fans getting close to their favourite sportspersons.