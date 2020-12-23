News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Oilers D Oscar Klefbom To Miss Entire Season With Injury
1-MIN READ

Oilers D Oscar Klefbom To Miss Entire Season With Injury

Oilers D Oscar Klefbom To Miss Entire Season With Injury

Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom will miss the upcoming season with a lingering shoulder injury.

EDMONTON, Alberta: Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom will miss the upcoming season with a lingering shoulder injury.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said this week that Klefbom was injured last season. The Swede had five goals and 29 assists in 34 games last season. He was fifth in ice time in the NHL last season, averaging 25:25 per game.

Forward Gaetan Haas will miss the start of training camp after being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case in Switzerland earlier this month, pushing back his travel timeline.

The Oilers are scheduled to start camp on Jan. 3. The season is slated to start Jan. 13.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...