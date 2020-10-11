Oklahoma Outlasts No. 22 Texas 53-45 In 4-overtime Thriller

DALLAS: Spencer Rattler threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Drake Stoops in the fourth overtime, and Oklahoma survived a late rally from No. 22 Texas in regulation for a 53-45 victory Saturday as a most unusual version of the Red River rivalry ended with familiar dose of drama.

Rattlers successful completion on the required 2-point conversion didnt matter when Sam Ehlingers pass was intercepted in the end zone by Tre Brown to end just the second Big 12 game to go four OTs.

Because of the pandemic, the crowd was limited to 24,000 in the 93,000-seat Cotton Bowl, with the surrounding Texas state fair shut down for the first time since World War II. On the field, it was the first time since 1999 neither team was in the Top 20.

Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes in the final 3:28 of regulation after what appeared to be a game-sealing interception by Woodi Washington in the end zone with the Sooners leading 31-14 with five minutes remaining.

After tossing a 2-yard score to Keaontay Ingram with 14 seconds left in regulation, Ehlinger opened overtime with his third rushing TD, from 3 yards.

Rattler answered with a an 11-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stogner, then plunged over from the half-yard line on fourth down after his initial scoring run was overturned over review to start the second OT.

Ehlingers career-best fourth touchdown run forced the third overtime, but the Longhorns (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) couldnt avoid a second straight loss.

The Sooners (2-2, 1-2) had a chance to win in the third overtime, but Gabe Brkics 31-yard field goal attempt was wide left after Perrion Winfrey blocked Cameron Dickers 33-yard try to start the extra period.

Rattler was replaced by sophomore Tanner Mordecai in the second quarter after throwing an interception and losing a fumble. He returned to start the second half.

Rattler was 23 of 35 with three touchdowns, and T.J. Pedger ran for 131 yards and two scores.

Ehlinger threw for 285 yards and three TDs and ran for a career-high 112 yards to with the four touchdowns.

NO. 21 TEXAS A&M 41, NO. 4 FLORIDA 38

COLLEGE STATION, Texas: Isaiah Spiller ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns and Texas A&M beat Florida on Seth Smalls 26-yard field goal as time expired.

Spiller helped get the Aggies (2-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) get into position for Smalls decisive kick, giving Jimbo Fisher his first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.

Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4 minutes to go. The Gators were driving when Buddy Johnson forced a fumble by Malik Davis, and it was recovered by DeMarvin Leal to set up the field goal.

Mond passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Trask had 312 yards passing and four TDs for Gators (2-1, 2-1).

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 56, NO. 19 VIRGINIA 45

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.: Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns — including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter — for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) leaned on a dominating running game. Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores, with both backs finding gaping lanes and weaving through defenders to keep the chains moving on the way to 399 yards on the ground.

North Carolina said it was only the second time in program history that the Tar Heels had seen two players crack the 150-yard mark in the same game, the other coming 39 years earlier.

Throw in Sam Howells three touchdown passes, and North Carolina finished with its highest scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Techs defense, which was severely depleted in the secondary.

Khalil Herbert ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Virginia Tech (2-1, 2-1).

MISSOURI 45, NO. 17 LSU 41

COLUMBIA, Mo.: Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouris maligned defense stopped LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute in a shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta.

Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou (1-2. 1-2 Southeastern Conference). The Tigers gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win in thrilling fashion at Faurot Field.

LSU had taken a 41-38 lead when Cade York hit a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter. But when York tried to extend the lead midway through the fourth, his 45-yarder was blocked, and Missouri needed just four plays the big one a 69-yard pass to Chance Luper before Bazelak hit Nico Hea with the go-ahead touchdown with 5:18 to go.

Myles Brennan threw for 430 yards and four TDs for LSU. The defending national champion Tigers fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.