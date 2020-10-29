Old Pats Meet: Brady And Buccaneers Face Judge And Giants

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-2) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-6)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 8 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Tampa Bay 4-2-1; Giants 4-3

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 16-7

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Buccaneers 32-31 on Sept. 22, 2019 at Tampa

LAST WEEK – Buccaneers beat Raiders 45-20; Giants lost to Eagles 22-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bucs No. 6, Giants No. 30

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (19), PASS (8).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (1), PASS (9).

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (30).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Buccaneers have lost six of seven to the Giants. … Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns last week and now has an NFL career-best 559 TD passes, one more than the Saints’ Drew Brees. … Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski have combined for 92 TDs, tied with Hall of Famers Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the second-most touchdowns by a pairing in NFL history. Peyton Manning and Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison are No. 1 with 114. … Gronk has TD catches in two straight games. … RB Ronald Jones is fourth in the league with 506 yards rushing. … WR Scotty Miller had a career-high six catches for 109 yards and a TD against Las Vegas. … LB Devin White had 11 tackles, a career-high three sacks and a forced fumble against the Raiders. … LB Shaq Barrett had a career-best four sacks and two forced fumbles against the Giants last year. … Rookie S Antoine Winfield had his first career interception Sunday. … Giants coach Joe Judge was either a Patriots assistant coach or coordinator for three of Brady’s six Super Bowl wins. … QB Daniel Jones made his first career start last year against the Bucs and threw for 336 yards and two TDs and ran for two more, including winner. … Jones has a team-high 296 yards rushing on 31 carries, a 9.5-yard average. It is the highest by an NFL quarterback with that many attempts since 1992, when Young averaged 9.6 yards (297 yards on 31 carries) for the 49ers. … WR Sterling Shepard returned from IR and had six catches for 59 yards and a TD against Philadelphia. He had seven receptions for 100 yards and one TD against Tampa Bay last year. … WR Darius Slayton has had at least five catches, 100-plus yards and two TDs in his last two games on Monday night. … LB Blake Martinez is second in the NFL with 73 tackles. … Second-year DT Dexter Lawrence had a sack last week. He also had one last year against the Bucs. … CB James Bradberry has interceptions in two straight games. He had 11 tackles, defended four passes and had two picks playing against Tampa Bay for Carolina last year. … DB Logan Ryan had a sack, interception and forced fumble against the Bucs last year for the Titans. … New York PK Graham Gano has made 13 straight field goals. … Fantasy tip: Bucs receiver Mike Evans owns the Giants. He had eight catches for 190 yards and three first-half TDs last year. He has had 120 yards receiving in three of four career games against New York.

