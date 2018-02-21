English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Older, Wiser Denis Shapovalov Bullish About Challenges Ahead
Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov believes his first season on the ATP Tour has helped him grow into a better player and he is relishing the challenges ahead.
Denis Shopalov/ Reuters
Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov believes his first season on the ATP Tour has helped him grow into a better player and he is relishing the challenges ahead.
The 18-year-old gained recognition last year when he stormed to the Rogers Cup semi-finals, becoming the youngest player to reach a Masters 1000 semi after ousting Rafa Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro.
"I just think I've matured from last season. I was a little bit overwhelmed with all the travel... It's a lot of press. It's a lot of switching hotels every week. Switching countries... It's absolutely crazy at times," Shapovalov told the ATP website (www.atpworldtour.com).
"... I've learned to deal with all the media stuff, with all the travel, I've learned to embrace it and to enjoy it and that's been the biggest change for me."
The teenager reached the U.S. Open fourth round and made his Australian Open debut last month, losing in the second round to Jo Wilfried Tsonga.
"Last year it was a little bit crazy, being the youngest. But I don't see myself as the youngest anymore. I just see myself as equal to any of these players. I think they see me the same way," Shapovalov added.
"I feel like everyone really respects me in the locker-room. I feel pretty comfortable on tour. I feel like I can compete with any of the players."
The world number 46 will face American Jared Donaldson in the second round of the Delray Beach Open on Thursday.
Also Watch
The 18-year-old gained recognition last year when he stormed to the Rogers Cup semi-finals, becoming the youngest player to reach a Masters 1000 semi after ousting Rafa Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro.
"I just think I've matured from last season. I was a little bit overwhelmed with all the travel... It's a lot of press. It's a lot of switching hotels every week. Switching countries... It's absolutely crazy at times," Shapovalov told the ATP website (www.atpworldtour.com).
"... I've learned to deal with all the media stuff, with all the travel, I've learned to embrace it and to enjoy it and that's been the biggest change for me."
The teenager reached the U.S. Open fourth round and made his Australian Open debut last month, losing in the second round to Jo Wilfried Tsonga.
"Last year it was a little bit crazy, being the youngest. But I don't see myself as the youngest anymore. I just see myself as equal to any of these players. I think they see me the same way," Shapovalov added.
"I feel like everyone really respects me in the locker-room. I feel pretty comfortable on tour. I feel like I can compete with any of the players."
The world number 46 will face American Jared Donaldson in the second round of the Delray Beach Open on Thursday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes