Olympian Mirabai Chanu Gets Emotional Witnessing Her Journey on Reality Show

Popular reality show Dance Deewane turned emotional during the Independence Day special episode, as judge Madhuri Dixit Nene and special guest Olympian Saikhom Mirabai Chanu couldn’t hold their tears back after a special performance. The talent show is set to celebrate the 75th year of Independence celebrations in the company of some of the country’s finest athletes including few legends from yesteryears, as per reports.

Olympic silver medallist Chanu joined the judges which include Madhuri, along with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. The show will also feature a star-studded special panel of legends from various sports, which include India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, along with iconic former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath. Wrestler Priya Malik and the country’s first sabre fencer at the Olympics Bhavani Devi for a special ‘Salaam India’ episode, the report further cited.

The show’s format has the guests partake in revelries and also encourage the contestants as they go about showcasing their amazing performances. Chanu not only received a warm welcome from the contestants but also a dedicated performance that showcased her journey and achievements. The Olympian was moved to tears after witnessing a performance by contestants Papai Antara and Tarun. The duo’s dance act mapped all the hardships and struggles faced by the star weightlifter before she made history at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Recalling the difficulties in her life, Chanu in Hindi said, “I’m very happy to have been invited to Dance Deewane. I never thought I’d ever come on this show and meet Madhuri Dixit, I am a big fan. I also love dancing.”

In a lighter note, the show’s little contestant Gunjan after her performance got Chanu, Malik and Devi to join her on stage and perform her signature dance move. Chanu concluded by saying that Gunjan is her favourite contestant and that she watches all her performances, she also had some pizza with the contestants.

