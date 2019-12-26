Olympian Sumit Sangwan Suspended for 1 Year Over Failed Doping Test
Sumit Sangwan's sample was collected 'out of competition' on October 10 and he tested positive for Acetazolamide.
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Thursday banned for one year by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test.
Sangwan, who competed in the 2012 London Olympics and formerly a 91-kg category boxer, was set to appear for the Olympic qualifier trials. But that will not be possible now as his suspension starts with immediate effect.
"Sumit Sangwan banned for 1 year with immediate effect for consuming specified prohibited substance," NADA DG Navin Agarwal posted on his twitter handle.
Sangwan's sample was collected "out of competition" (OOC) on October 10 and he tested positive for Acetazolamide, which is listed as Diuretics and masking agents under S5 of WADA's 2019 Prohibited List.
However, the boxer had not opted for provisional suspension. His period of suspension starts from Thursday, December 26, 2019.
"The Hearing Panel holds that since Athlete in the present case was negligent in consuming the specified prohibited substance without verifying its composition and elements and elements and without disclosing same in the doping form, he is liable for sanctions under Article 10.5.1 for ineligibility period of 1 year," the order stated.
