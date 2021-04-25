Olympic-bound Boxer Simranjit Kaur Tests Positive for Covid-19, Could Miss 2-week Training

Olympic-bound boxer Simranjit Kaur could miss training for a fortnight or more as she has tested positive for Covid-19, said a coach associated with the elite women’s national camp. Punjab’s Simranjit, 25, had qualified in the women’s 60 kg category in March last year. “She is in isolation for the past four days here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex," the coach told IANS. This month, several elite women boxers and members of the coaching staff attending national camp at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex had tested positive for coronavirus. “Almost all of them have recovered," said the coach.

Boxers who are in good health are staying at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. But Simranjit’s second Covid-19 RT-PCR test was positive, she was shifted to the Indira Gandhi Stadium, said the coach.

Last month, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had conducted national selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium to select a team for the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships.

“After the trials, some boxers and members of the coaching staff contracted the virus," said a boxer on the condition of anonymity.

Six-time world champion MC Marykom (51kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) are the other elite women boxers who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics scheduled to start on July 23.

