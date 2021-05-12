Olympic-bound Boxers Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain Get First Jab of Covid-19 Vaccine

The country’s Olympic-bound boxers Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. The on-going elite women national camp at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, which is scheduled to go on till July 31 and is conducted for the Olympic qualified pugilists, where the six-time world champion Mary Kom and two-time world championship bronze medallist Lovlina are currently training. Alongside the duo, four members from the coaching and support staff team also received their first jab of the vaccine.

Recently, Hima Das also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to do the same to fight the dreaded virus. She posted her photograph on social media and said, “Got first dose of Covid Vaccination. Get yourself vaccinated." She is the first top track and field athlete to have received the vaccine. An Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official said that the individual athletes can now register themselves and get the vaccines.

The Olympic-bound Indian men and women’s hockey team players got the first jab of Covid-19 vaccines last month. “Players from other disciplines like athletics too are getting Covid-19 vaccines in Bengaluru. Even coaches associated with the national camp got the first jab last week," a SAI official told IANS.

Last week, two prominent Kolkata football clubs - Southern Samity and Kalighat Milan Sangha FC - took the lead in helping the underprivileged people of the state get vaccinated against Covid-19. The two clubs - who feature regularly in the Calcutta Football League - along with the Indian Football Association (IFA), will provide free vaccinations to more than 900 people.

Apart from these, Indian archers and rowers also received the first dose of vaccine last month.

