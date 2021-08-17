Olympic Bronze Medallist Lovlina Borgohin to Meet Mother and Sisters After One Year

Olympic Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain is all set to meet her mother and sisters after a year when she reaches her native village of Baromukhiya in Assam at 2.45 PM on Tuesday. Her village is all decked up with billboards and posters of the boxer as the villagers and district administration prepare to welcome their achiever-daughter. Lovlina has long expressed her wish to relish upon home made food form her mother and sisters and for her arrival, there has been a special meat preparation and dish prepared with ferns and elephant apple.

Lovlina shall reach Dimapur in Nagaland and from there, she will move towards her home in a car procession. She shall stay with her family till August 18 after which she will leave again.

Several Assam ministers shall be in Barpathar to welcome her.

Lovlina Borgohain’s village is ready to welcome her. pic.twitter.com/8Teataf2be— News18 Sports (@News18Sports) August 17, 2021

Just a few days ago, Lovlina had arrived in Assam, where she was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Borgohain, who clinched the welterweight (69kg) bronze at the Olympics, was felicitated by the government in the afternoon on August 12. As Lovlina made it out of the aircraft, Sarma had patted Borgohain on the back, before presenting her with the traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’ (hand towel), ‘japi’ (head gear) and a bouquet.

Lovlina had not gone to her village in that visit as she had to return to New Delhi to attend the Independence Day event, during and after which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Olympic medallists.

About the Independence Day celebration, Lovlina called it a “fantastic experience" and said it was “a bit surreal" to see the function live at the Red Fort after having watched it on television always. “This day will surely be etched in my memory forever," she had said.

Lovlina became only the third Indian boxer to make the Olympic podium, joining two of the biggest icons in Indian boxing — six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (2012 London Olympics bronze) and the well-decorated Vijender Singh (2008 Beijing Olympics bronze).

Lovlina credited her Olympic performance to decades of struggle by her family. “My journey was really tough. Living away from your family for eight years is not an easy thing. My family supported me a lot and here I am. They motivate me and help in all ways," she added.

