English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Olympic Cauldron in Japan Ignited with Flame from Greece Even as Coronavirus Threats to Disrupt 2020 Games

Olympic Flame at the Olympic cauldron, watched by Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Olympic Flame at the Olympic cauldron, watched by Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The flame carried from Greece was used to ignite an Olympic cauldron ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
Share this:

Higashi-Matsushima: An Olympic cauldron was ignited on Friday in Japan with a flame carried from Greece ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, amid concerns that a coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the event planned this summer.

“We will do our utmost in preparing for a safe and secure event,” Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori said at the ceremony at the Matsushima air base of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces.

The officials would work closely with the International Olympic Committee, the government of Japan, the Tokyo metropolitan government, and take into consideration advice from the World Health Organisation, he added.

 

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story