Olympic Champ Simone Biles Victorious in Return to Gymnastics Competition
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles made a triumphant, if imperfect, return to competition Saturday, winning the senior all-around crown at the US Classic in Columbus, Ohio.
Simone Biles. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
"I feel pretty good with where I'm at in this time of the year, and even from Rio I feel like I've improved," said Biles, who is already looking ahead toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "I'm pretty proud of myself at this point."
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
