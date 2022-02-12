CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Olympic Champion Richard Carapaz Tests Positive for Covid-19

Richard Carapaz (Reuters Photo)

Richard Carapaz (Reuters Photo)

Ecuador's Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz did not start the second stage of the Tour of Provence after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ecuador’s Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz did not start the second stage of the Tour of Provence after testing positive for Covid-19, his team Ineos revealed Saturday. The 28-year-old 2019 Giro d’Italia victor “did not show any symptoms" according to Ineos.

Carapaz — nicknamed “The Locomotive" — was one of the favourites for overall victory, in a race being led by his Italian team-mate Filippo Ganna.

Carapaz was lying in 19th position, 51 seconds adrift of Ganna ahead of the second stage, an 180.5 kilometres ride from Arles to Manosque.

first published:February 12, 2022, 17:38 IST