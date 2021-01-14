News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Olympic Champion Rollins-McNeal Suspended In Doping Case

Olympic Champion Rollins-McNeal Suspended In Doping Case

MONACO: Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 29-year-old American was also world champion in 2013.

The AIU said it charged Rollins-McNeal with tampering within the results management process, but did not specify details of the case.

The AIU cited a section in the World Anti-Doping Code that covers conduct which subverts the doping control process.

The code gives one example as altering identification numbers on a doping control form during testing.

Rollins-McNeal is the fourth fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the U.S. national championships.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published:
