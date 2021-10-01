Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra's Brand Value Increased By 1000 Percent: Reports

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has become a household name after winning the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. It was India’s only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and also the county’s first ever gold in track and field event. His popularity among all age groups rose after he became the second Indian to have won an individual gold medal at Olympics. Ever since his triumph, Neeraj’s life changed overnight and various brands are roping him for their advertisements.

After his Olympic success, he has signed endorsement deals with several companies. The 23-year-old javelin thrower’s brand value has reportedly increased by 1000 percent.

With increased brand value, Neeraj’s endorsement fee becomes equal to that of Team India skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Even before Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra was endorsing brands like Nike, sports drink Gatorade, Exxon Mobil and MuscleBlaze sports supplements. Now the existing deals with these brands are likely to be renewed at higher rates.

A top official of JSW Sports, an arm of JSW Group, that manages Neeraj’s portfolio has told a leading daily that they have received requests from close to 80 brands to associate with India’s gold medal winner.

Mustafa Ghouse, chief executive of JSW Sports told the Economic Times that the brand deals will be “multi-year deals which will run-up to the Paris Olympics.”

Even though the brands desperately want to associate with Neeraj, Ghouse said that “Neeraj has a limited number of free days between training camps in India and abroad over the next 12-14 months, so we have to be selective about signing on brands.”

Chopra’s endorsement fees, according to an estimate, were in the range of Rs 20-30 lakh per year. With the current deals getting finalized, Ghouse sees a 1000 percent increase in Neeraj’s brand value. His endorsement fee will now be around Rs 2.5 crore per year.

According to reports, Neeraj has signed deals with India’s biggest online education firm Byju’s, Tata AIA Life Insurance and a top pharmaceutical brand. Recently, Neeraj was seen in the advertisement of fintech company Cred.

