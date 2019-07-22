Olympic Gold-medallist Keshav Dutt, Ex-India Football Skipper Prasun Banerjee to Receive Mohun Bagan Ratna

Kolkata: Two-time Olympic gold medallist Keshav Dutt and former India football captain Prasun Banerjee will be conferred the 'Mohun Bagan Ratna' during its annual day celebrations on July 29, the club said Monday.

One of the oldest surviving hockey Olympians of the country, 94-year-old Dutt donned the national jersey in the 1948 London Games, where India won the first gold post Independence, and the former centre halfback won his second Olympic gold in Helsinki 1952.

Younger brother P K Banerjee, footballer-turned-politician Prasun was part of the feted midfield trio also comprising Parminder Singh.

The creative midfielder from Bengal was an integral part of the Indian team that reached the quarter-finals of the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

In 2013, he became a Trinamool Congress MP from the Howrah Sadar constituency, becoming the first professional footballer to be a Member of Parliament.

July 29 is celebrated as the 'Mohun Bagan Day' because on this day in 1911 the Mariners became the first club to defeat a British club, East Yorkshire Regiment, and lift the IFA Shield.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan had their first training session at their ground after a pre-season training camp in Goa, and the newly-recruited Spaniard duo of Fran Morante and Salva Chamorro were the cynosure of all eyes.

Roped in to strengthen the defence, Morante said: "I will work very hard to keep the defence tight as per the coach's (Kibu Vicuna's) strategy."

Last season the former I-League champions finished fifth in the table, losing their derby matches to East Bengal.

"We need to win the derby... this will be a different season," the former Internacional de Madrid defender in the Segunda Division B, said.

With his former Real Murcia teammate Borja Gomez back at rival East Bengal, Morante is looking forward to the duel.

Mohun Bagan will kick off the season against I-League second division side Mohammedan Sporting in the Durand Cup opener at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 2.

HOLDERS MOHUN BAGAN KICK OFF CALCUTTA FOOTBALL LEAGUE JULY 26

Defending champions Mohun Bagan will kick off their season, taking on last season's runners up Peerless SC in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division on July 26, the Indian Football Association announced here Monday.

East Bengal will face George Telegraph SC in their season opener July 31, as the state football body announced the fixtures for first two round of the elite Kolkata league for the big three clubs including Mohammedan Sporting who begin their season on July 29 against Aryans.

Mohun Bagan play their second match against Customs on August 6 while Mohammedan Sporting and East Bengal face Rainbow AC and BSS FC on August 8 and 9 respectively at their home grounds.

The CFL will run parallel with the historic Durand Cup which will be held in Kolkata for the first time with Mohun Bagan playing the tournament opener against Mohammedan Sporting on August 2.